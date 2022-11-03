IGP Posts New AIG to Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Following the recent retirement of the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), AIG Umar Musa Muri; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has posted Abutu Yaro, as the new Assistant Inspector General ( AIG) in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State.

According to the IGP, the posting, which he described as putting round a peg in a round hole, was in a bid to actualize his policing agenda of Ethical Regeneration, Restoration of Professional Standards, Enhancement of Anti-corruption Drive, and delivery of quality service to the generality of Nigerians and foreigners alike.

Confirming the posting in a press statement issued to newsmen, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer ( ZPPRO), Zone 13 Police Command Headquarters, Nkeiruka Nwode, said “By the posting, AIG Abutu Yaro becomes the fifth AIG of the zone since its creation on June 8, 2020. He succeeds AIG Umar Musa Muri, who recently retired from service.

“The new AIG enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988. The astute and vibrant AIG holds a B.A (Hons) in Public Administration obtained from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and has served the force in various capacities; which includes the Divisional Police officer in charge of Igando, Ojo-Alaba, Onikan and Bode Thomas divisions, all in Lagos State Police Command.

“He was a Deputy Unit Commander, presidential villa Abuja, 2i/c No.19 Squadron, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Port-Harcourt, and later became the Commanding Officer of No. 42 Squadron, PMF, Gusau, Zamfara State.

“Owing to the high level of professionalism and gallantry demonstrated by the senior officer, he was posted at various times as the Area Commander, Bori Area Command, in Rivers State, Gwagwalada Area Command, FCT Abuja, Warri Area Command, Delta state.

“The Zonal Police boss had also served as the Commandant of Police Counter Terrorism Training School, Nonwa, Rivers State. Other command positions held by this exemplary crime fighter are CP Zamfara State Police Command, CP Imo State Police Command, and CP Edo State Police Command, were he held sway until his recent elevation to the enviable rank of AIG

” He has attended several courses of instruction, and received numerous awards locally and internationally.

The AIG is happily married with children.

“In his inaugural address to the Officers and men of the Zonal Headquarters, Ukpo on 3rd November, 2022, the new AIG said he wants to get right to work and called on the good people of Anambra and Enugu States to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and help to keep the Zone safe and secure. He said, “yes, there is a lot of crime out there right now, but you know what? I never walked away from a challenge, never in my life. It’s a great challenge, and we are going to do it together”.

“He ended his speech by reminding officers and men of the zone that ‘cleanliness is next to godliness.”‘