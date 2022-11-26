Buhari congratulates Archbishop Onuoha, CCN’s President-elect

Advertisement



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Province, the Most Rev David Onuoha, on his election as the National President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

CCN is one of the five blocs that make up the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

Onuoha was elected during the 31st General Assembly/93rd Anniversary of CCN at Andrew’s Basilica Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

According to the president, Onuoha’s election is a testament to his spiritual fervour, sound theological training and passion for ecumenical unity in Nigeria as well as his remarkable stewardship as a Church Leader.

Buhari recalled with fondness his last interaction with the Archbishop, who is also the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe South, during his State visit to Imo in September 2021.

The president thanked the cleric for his unfailing devotion to the unity and prosperity of Nigeria, as well as his counsel and intercession for those in authority.

He wished the convener of annual ‘Imo Prays’ every success as he begins the new phase of his ministry as leader of the Council for the next three years.

In a similar development, President Buhari joined family members, friends, and associates of businessman, politician, and philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, in celebrating his 74th birthday, with evidence of living for the wellbeing of the country, his community, and citizens.

The president rejoiced with the Ukpo community, Dunukofia Local Council, where the businessman was born into a royal family, 1948.

Buhari believed that Eze had through ”an adventurous and daring spirit touched the world, raising the benchmark of investments in oil and gas in Nigeria, and Africa.”

He extolled the founder and Chairman of Atlas Oranto Company for his large-heartedness, a deep love for humanity and lifting many out of poverty, providing succor for the less privileged through scholarships,

President Buhari also commended him for supporting governments in building infrastructure across the states and nation.

According to him, Eze’s unwavering interest in democracy and good governance clearly exemplifies patriotism, drawing from his wellspring of knowledge, wisdom, and experience to counsel leaders in Nigeria and Africa on bottom-up development ideas, and the need to always place the nation first.

He prayed for longer life, good health, and more prosperity for Prince Eze and his family.