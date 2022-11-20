Army trains 40 security guards to protect IDPs camp in Borno

Advertisement



The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army on Sunday concluded the training of 40 security guards to strengthen security in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

The Division’s General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj.-Gen. Shauib Waidi, said that the measure was to close security gaps in the camp.

“This camp has close to 30,000 occupants; alot of things have been happening where Boko Haram were infiltrating into the camp.

“We felt we needed to have a home grown security response like this one that was specifically created to secure the camp,” he said.

The GOC, represented by Lt. Col. Agbo Solomon, Commander, 195 Battalion, said that the security guards had undergone intensive training on small arms handling with emphasis on safety and protection. He added that they were trained in unarmed combat, how to disarm adversaries during attacks, and defend themselves using combinations of physical combat techniques.

“They are equally trained on intelligence gathering; how to process and relay information with their own inputs using the appropriate channels.

“They have also been trained on how to respond to fire incidents which is recurring every year in this camp that is housing about 30,000 persons,” he added.