Wike, allies meet in Lagos, insist on Ayu’s removal

Five governors of the PDP and some aggrieved party stalwarts have reiterated calls for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, before peace could return to the former ruling party.

Rising from a closed-door strategic meeting on Sunday in Lagos State, hosted by its former Deputy National Chairman , Chief Olabode George, the G5 Governors led by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, declared that their ‘Integrity Group’ still stands on the position earlier taken in Port- Harcourt on the removal of Ayu.

The group, which had been at logger head with the leadership of the main opposition party and its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, however, reiterated that the window for reconciliation in the party remained open.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the G5 governors including Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Wike began the call for the sack of Ayu, shortly after the party’s presidential ticket was won by a northerner, Abubakar.

Addressing newsmen after the closed-door meeting, former Gov. Jonah Jang of Plateau, said the group arrived at the decision after a careful review of developments in the party.

“After a careful review of developments in our party, we have decided to stand on the decisions we took in our Port- Harcourt meeting.

“And we hereby reiterate that the window for reconciliation in our great party, PDP, remains open,” Jang said in his brief comment.

Also present are, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke; Deputy National Chairman South of the PDP, Mr Taofeek Arapaja; Sen. Nasif Suleiman, Nnena Ukeje, Sen. Sandy Onor, Sen. Mao Ohabunwa, Chief Dan Orbih among others.

Recall that the aggrieved PDP leaders had maintained that Ayu must resign for the sake of fairness and justice so as to bring peace to the party.

The aggrieved group said there was need for the South to produce the PDP national chairman because the party’s presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 election is from the North.