Delta police arrest murder suspects

Four murder suspects have been arrested by officers of the Delta State Police Command following the killing of a landlord over N20,000 disagreement in a failed contract.

Their arrest followed a report received by the Divisional Police Officer, Sapele Division, from a distress caller (name withheld), that in the early hours of Monday November 16, 2022, he discovered that his landlord, named Uguru Dominic, aged 29 years, and his male friend whose name and address were unknown, were found dead in the bathroom.

The deceased were suspected to have been murdered by unknown persons, who also made away with the victim’s Toyota Corolla car with Reg no. ABJ 271 white in colour.

Consequently, the DPO detailed detectives to unravel the mystery behind the deaths.

In effect, the team swung into action and embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which led to the arrest of one 27-year-old Ogadinma Francis, also known as “Gentle”, from whom the car of the deceased was also recovered.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the police that he did a filling job for the deceased and after working for him, he refused to pay him the agreed amount.

The suspect also told the investigating police team that he conspired with his friends to commit the crime.

Acting on the confession, the police were able to effect the arrest of three accomplices namely Goodnews Abaje (30); Obunwa Kasim (25), and Bright Osifo (23).

The suspects told the police that their initial plan was to rob the victim by tieing him up till about 4:30am and then force him to transfer the sum of N36,000 to one of the suspects account.

They further stated that they decided to kill both of them because they felt the victims recognised them and would report them to security operatives.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police for Delta State Command, CP Ari Ali, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation while the suspects are in custody.

Source; https://punchng.com/delta-police-arrest-murder-suspects