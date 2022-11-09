Another Notorious Terrorist Captured Near Uzodinma’s Hometown in Imo

Advertisement



Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from security sources in Imo State indicates that the people of Imo State may begin to rest easy as a notorious terrorist who goes by the name Gaius [One Man Squad] was captured by the security apparatus stationed in Imo State. He was arrested at Isieke Awomamma.

According to available information, Gaius was apprehended by the security arm of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra [IPOB] on Sunday following intelligence received from local residence pointing to the Gaius as having committed crimes under the guise of being a member of the security arm of the, IPOB, that is, the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

“He was using IPOB as cover to do his personal runs in extortion and intimidations. Every Monday morning he commandeered vehicles and bikes to be burnt in compliance of sit at home. He tasked traders every market day at the popular Afor Isieke market to drop 1000 naira per stall as levy for IPOB upkeep. Once the ESN officials picked him up and took him away for some days for cautioning. He used to visit prominent people with his gang by midnight to demand for your personal guns and financial support “for the struggle”. Now cooling off at DSS office in Owerri

He was tracked down via his phone”. This is according to one of the personnel involved in the process that led to the capture of the notorious criminal.

According to security reports received by 247ureports.com, Gaius was responsible for burning of many cars belonging to the Nigerian police force and to other security outfits. He ordered and personally partook in the killing of several army and police officials.

Following his arrest, the members of the immediate community believe peace will return to community. The chief press secretary to the Governor of Imo State, Oguwike Nwachukwu in his comment to 247ureports.com directed our attention to the Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], Mike Abattam for the complete details of his arrest. But Mike Abattam was not able to respond to our inquiry.

it was however discovered that the security outfit in Imo declined to speak for a particular reason. It was gathered from credible sources within the government of Imo State that the police and security outfit stationed in Imo State remain apprehensive over discussing the true state of insecurity in Imo State due to the existing relationship between the State Governor/Government and the federal government seating in Abuja. “The Governor does not want the security agents in Imo to be discussing with the media opening about the incidences here. He wants abuja to believe the situation in Imo State is being handled“. The Governor has created a picture of a safe and calm Imo State. For this reason, he picture must remain so.

