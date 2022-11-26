African leaders testify of Buhari’s leadership qualities in Niger Republic

Advertisement



African leaders have shared glowing testimonies on the leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The occasion was the launch of the French version of a book entitled ‘‘Muhammadu Buhari: the Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria’’ on Thursday.

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Head of the Transition Military Council and President of Chad, and former President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou gave speeches at the launch of the French version of President Buhari’s biography authored by John Paden, a professor of International Studies at George Mason University, northern Virginia, United States.

Shortly after his arrival in Niamey, President Buhari inaugurated a 3.8km and 160m wide Boulevard named after him by the Government of the Republic of Niger.

Speaking at the book launch, the President of Niger described Buhari as ‘‘an austere man, uncompromising, humble man, an ardent patriot and a committed democrat.’’

‘‘Professor John Paden, you were well inspired to have chosen to write about the life and work of an exceptional man. I commend your work for being comprehensive, objective, and for shedding new light on the personality of the patriot, the courageous military man, and the conscientious politician that is President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘‘Nigeria is Niger’s main trading partner. It is therefore normal for any Nigerien politician to follow the evolution of political life in Nigeria. That is why I have closely followed Muhammadu Buhari’s political struggles, especially his participation in the presidential elections from 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Bazoum disclosed that the fight against Boko Haram being waged together with Nigeria and other neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad Basin has allowed him to discover the strategist and statesman in Buhari, who is ‘‘determined to ensure peace for his country and the sub-region.’’

‘‘His fight against corruption and for good governance has earned him the esteem of all. It is a pleasure to work with a man of conviction like him.

‘‘I am sure that those who read the book will not fail to draw useful lessons for their political or professional careers. They will not fail to learn life lessons at all. This book will certainly educate the younger generation,’’ he said.

Embalo, who is also the current chairman of ECOWAS, told guests at the event that his father was equally called Muhammadu and was born the same year as Muhammadu Buhari.

‘‘I just want to emphasize that there is a reciprocating affection for this man. Today l am the President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, firstly it is God and secondly it is this man, Baba. Thank you very much,’’ the Guinea Bissau leader said.

He added that the book is a portrait of a great African leader, saying:

‘‘I pay homage to President Buhari for his patriotism and commitment in maintaining peace in our sub-region.

‘‘We have an Avenue in Guinea Bissau bearing Buhari’s name since a year ago. Baba, as I fondly call him, is a mentor, always available to offer solutions. Baba is a tireless artisan in the maintenance of peace and solidarity in the sub-region.’’

On his part, the President of Chad described President Buhari as a very experienced man with a great dream for Nigeria and a clear vision for Africa.

‘‘President Buhari brings a heritage and a source of knowledge for us all. Thank you for this inestimable gift, Mr President.

‘‘President Buhari is undoubtedly an icon whose role and action makes the African voice to be heard in the world. He has always contributed to development in Africa by protecting and defending Africa and Africans. You are undoubtedly a model. You taught us perseverance in politics.

‘‘As a major actor in fight against terrorists and trans-border insecurity especially in the Lake Tchad region where Boko haram is, I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the relations between my country Tchad and Nigeria and to President Buhari for his availability especially in difficult times,’’ he said.

Source; https://www.thenicheng.com/african-leaders-testify-of-buharis-leadership-qualities-in-niger-republic