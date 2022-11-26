2023: Again, Tinubu ‘attacks’ Obi, Atiku [VIDEO]

Advertisement



The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has slammed the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Tinubu lashed out at them during an engagement with Niger Delta stakeholders in Gbaramatu, Delta state, Friday.

He said he can’t even mention the former Anambra State governor’s name because he lies with arithmetic.

He said, “That one he think say na statistics we go chop, he lies with arithmetic that no Indian can solve it. To mention his name is a disgrace to me sef.

“I won’t mention the name, wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economy, that is not what Nigeria needs

“As I stand before you, there are few of us left running. One says he is Atiku; how many times has he been running?

He’s always on the run and he is tired, tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough.”