We’ve Arrested Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s Attackers — Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has revealed that security operatives have arrested the heavily-armed gunmen who attacked the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

Governor Soludo made the revelation on Friday at St. Theresa Catholic Parish, Enuagu Enugwu-Ukwu, while speaking at burial mass of late Boniface Okonkwo Nwankwo, father of the member representing Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Hon Dozie Nwankwo.

According to him, Anambra is the Light of the Nation and a land of peace. He further urged politicians to always embrace dialogue, rather than resorting to violence and bloodshed, which he said Anambra was never known for.

Governor Soludo also pledged to make more details available soon on the arrest of the attackers.