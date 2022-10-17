Court remand Man who defraud 20 Policemen Four Million Naira in Bauchi correctional facility

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Chief Magistrate Court Number eight on Bauchi State presided over by Chief Magistrate Haruna Abdulmumin Mamman has remanded a man called Shirhabil Abubakar in correctional facility for defrauding 20 serving Policemen the sum of N4,083,850k.

Bauchi State Police Command arraigned the suspect before the court in a suit number CMCBH/14642/22 which is between the Commissioner of Police and Shirhabil.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Yusuf Usman told the court that “Shirhabil hailed from Soro Village in Ganjuwa Local Government area of the State, went to the Police Divisional Headquarters in Ningi, Ningi Local Government Area, impersonated and parade himself as a Staff and Payroll officer of Links and mutual Microfinance Bank, fraudulently to advertised the Bank and instance loan policy, which 20 service police officers attached to the Division applied and requested various amount with all necessary informations to Umar M Nasir attached to the Bank now at large fraudulently processed and disbursed overpayment in to the various bank account of the personnel”

The Prosecutor said “after he disbursed over payment , he now called the offices and told them that it was a system error, and asked them to pay to the following individuals account the over payment and told them that the owners of the account are their payroll officers, 6322525482 Godney Eka Danjuma Fidelity Bank, 5749948810Mohammed Lukman Ahmed FCMB, 3134743209 Abdullahi Suleiman, First Bank, 0240744854 Shurahbil Abubakar WEMA Bank, 0156845833Abdullahi Mohammed GTB, 2221124170 Faisal Umar UBA, 1022421270 Najib Isah Abubakar UBA, 0056279310 Adamu Aminu Access Bank, 2066234955Samaila Bala UBA.”

The Prosecutor gave the names of the Police officers with various amount of loan over payment defrauded under false pretense to have been mistakenly disbursed as a result of system error as follows , Elisha Simon N333,000, Ahmed Hassan N370,000, Shehu Baba N229,000, Abubakar Ibrahim N285,000, Shuaibu Mohammed N194,000, Mohammed Musa N187,000, Abdullahi Mohammed N227,000,Mona James N195,000, Halilu Mohammed, N206,000 , Mohammed Zangi N70,000, Yusuf Abdullahi N59,000, Dahiru Abubakar N137,000, Nuhu Maaruf N276,250, Abubakar Bello N92,000, Yakubu Victor N83,000, Garba Isah N409,000, Alex Ali N212,000, Ayuba Samson N153,000, Nasiru Inuwa N269,600 and Yahaya Abdullahi N95,000 and the total amount of money defrauded is N4,083,850k.

He said the offence is contrary to section 27(C)(1)(2)(3)(4), (b)(5),20,22,13,of the cyber crime prohibition , prevention CTC act, 2015and 1(a)(b)(2) of the advance fee fraud and other form of related offences, 2006 of the FRN.

When the case was mentioned the Presiding Magisterate Mamman asked the accused if he understood the case against him which he answerd in the affirmative,

The Prosecutor asked for a time to seek for legal advice which was agreed , the Magisterate ordered the accuse to be remanded in correctional service facility.