Just In! Soludo Announces 6 More New Appointments

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has announced the appointed of six new persons into various key positions in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the appointees and their positions are: Mr. Patrick Estate Onyedum (Chairman, Anambra Sports Commission); Ms Chinwe Jane Okoli (Special Adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation); Engr. Ikeobi Ejiofor (Managing Director; Anambra State Water Resources Management Agency); Mr. Osita Onuko (MD/CEO, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority); Engr. Kingsley Obinna Nduka (MD, Anambra Road Maintenance Agency); and Engr. Cele Anere (MD, OCHA Brigade).