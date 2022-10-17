Sex Workers Reconstruct Chalets Demolished by Gov. Soludo, Resume Work

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Sex workers operating along the Abakaliki Street in Awka, Anambra State capital have carried out some rehabilitation works on their chalets that were recently demolished the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), an agency of the Anambra state government.

It would be recalled that the chalets, alongside other shanties in the ever-busy Abakaliki Street, were demolished on Friday, for being illegally constructed under the high tension wires, which experts and government authorities criticize to be unhealthy and highly dangerous.

Howbeit, barely three days after the demolition exercise, the current situation of the Street shows that the chalets have all been rebuilt, while the sex workers have returned to their usual positions and fully resumed works.

When this reporter visited to monitor the level of activities in the Street on Monday night, some guys purported to be customers patronizing the sex workers were seen frequenting the chalets on a ‘one-after-the-other’ basis.

Some salacious-looking ladies were also seen ‘hawking their goods and services’ at the front of the chalets, while others were seen perambulating and loitering about the street and beckoning on male passersby, as a way of calling their attention.