3 soldiers, Customs officer lost to attacks on Zamfara, Katsina

Advertisement



Terrorists, Wednesday and Thursday, killed four security personnel in separate attacks in Zamfara and Katsina.

Premium Times gathered that three soldiers, including a Major were killed by terrorists suspected to be under the notorious kingpin, Dan Karami in an ambush around 9:00 pm in Zamfara state.

Also, an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service was killed in Katsina around 2:30 am on Thursday.

In Zamfara, a local source who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said the soldiers were ambushed by the terrorists while they were responding to a distress call from residents of Yar Dole community of Kaura Namoda.

He said the team leader, a Major, gave his contacts and that of other soldiers to residents to call them if they ever came under attack.

He said the officer and two other soldiers were killed while others sustained injuries.

Premium Times also gathered from a Kaura Namoda Local Government Council staffer that the Sole Administrator of the council, Nasir Oja and the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Sanusi Asha, visited the scene of the attack.

“Yes, we lost one of the gallant officers in the state because the officer was very dedicated. Immediately they were ambushed, security agents were sent on reinforcement and the bandits were also killed and wounded but you know they don’t leave their friends’ corpses behind. The Council helped take the wounded soldiers to the hospital,” the local staffer, who also sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press, said.

In Katsina, it was gathered that the terrorists attacked a joint security checkpoint not far from the Nigerian Army Battalion Natsinta Barracks on Jibia road.