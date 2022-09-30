Breaking! Soludo Offers Wife of Deceased Aide Govt Appointment

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo offered the wife of his former aide who later became the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), Mr. Joe Anatune, a government appointment.

Mr. Anatune died on Saturday, April 30, 2022, less than two weeks after his appointment as ANSAA Boss, and barely few days after his 62nd birthday.

Few months after the burial of Mr. Anatune, Governor Soludo, while constituting the Board of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), appointed his wife, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Rose Anatune as one of the life-time members of the Board.

According to a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Awka, Anambra State capital, the Board has Dr. Mrs Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi as the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer, while Mrs. Anatune, Dr. Mrs Kanayo Chukwurah and Mrs Theresa Chinyere Azodo are full-time members.

He further noted that other members of the Board include: Mrs June Ndidi Odegbo (ex-Officio Anambra North), Mrs Agnes Ifeoma Obi (ex-Officio Anambra South); Mrs Agatha Marcellus Ajuora (ex-officio Anambra Central); Mrs Fidelia Agbaizu (ex-officio Ministry of Education); Comrade Mrs Chibueze Nonye Cecilia (representing NUT); Mrs Theresa Udemezue Okoye (representing the women group); Dame (Mrs) Chinyere Mbakwe (representing private school owners) Mrs. Uche Egbusi (representing (PTA); Dr Uchenna Ezeani (representing NASU); Mrs Ebele Mgbemena (the Secretary).

Sir Nwosu further noted that the Board will be inaugurated on Wednesday the 5th of October by 10am at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Mrs. Anatune by Governor Soludo has been widely applauded by different groups and individuals who described that as well-deserved.

According a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, individuals and members of the some groups such as Anambra Alliance (AA), Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF), and indigenes of Anambra State from across the globe hailed the appointment as a very wise decision by the Governor.

It was gathered that Mrs. Anatune herself is an education specialist of outstanding repute.