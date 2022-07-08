Soludo Condemns Assault on Odumeje, Pledges Justice

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has assured that the security personnel involved in harassing Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere (popularly known as Odumeje) during a demolition exercise in Onitsha on Thursday, would be fished out and sanctioned accordingly.

Governor Soludo gave the assurance while reacting to the incident on his Facebook handle on Friday, where he also condemned such humiliation meted out to the man of God.

He also restated his commitment to upholding law and order, as well as respecting human rights in the state.

He said: “Let me sincerely appreciate ndị Anambra for understanding with us as we take audacious steps toward making our Homeland Liveable and Prosperous. On this journey, imperfect steps will be taken, emotions will run wild and opinions will grow thick.

“What is pertinent to note is that we shall remain undaunted, correct our imperfections, strive to put our emotions in check and aggregate opinions that are in the interest of our overall good.

“Yesterday’s outing has evoked emotions, not against the decision of government, but the imperfect and unprofessional manner with which one of the task force members discharged his lawful duty. This is highly regretted, and would never happen again.

“I have instructed that the task force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which he roundly failed to uphold.

“We will continue to work to actualize the mandate you have given to us. Nothing short of the best outcomes is guaranteed. On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, I condemn the assault, and further ask for your continued support in the fight to restore the dignity of Onitsha, and indeed the totality of our Homeland.”

Recall that some parts of the building belonging to Prophet Odumeje’s church, the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry was demolished on Thursday by officials of the Anambra State Joint Task Force, and during which a face-off ensued between Odumeje and a group of security men monitoring the exercise.