AGF Malami Marries Buhari’s Daughter As 3rd Wife

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has taken Nana Hadiza, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari as third wife.

The marriage ceremony took place on Friday at the Presidential Villa Mosque, and was attended by both families. Nana Hadiza, 41, married the Attorney-General as his third wife.

The wedding was first disclosed on Thursday night by journalist Jackson Ude, and several bloggers have shared pictures from the event throughout Friday.

Nana Hadiza attended First Essence International School, then Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom. She also attended the University of Buckingham. She had previously obtained education at the National Teachers Institute, Kaduna; as well as a Masters degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

Mr Buhari has conducted three previous weddings for his children since he assumed office in 2015, including Zahra Ahmed Indimi, Yusuf Buhari, and Aisha Mohammed Sha’aban.