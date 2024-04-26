8.4 C
New York
Friday, April 26, 2024
Search
Subscribe

President Tinubu Appoints Chief Executive Officers Of Two Agencies

Press Releases
President Tinubu Appoints Chief Executive Officers Of Two Agencies
President Bola Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Innocent Bariate Barikor as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The President has also approved the appointment of Prince Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

Dr. Barikor is an academic and politician. He was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Prince Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa State.

The President expects that the new heads of these important agencies will discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation and unfailing adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellent service to the people of Nigeria.

READ ALSO  NNPC Ltd Says Cause of Tightness in Fuel Supply Resolved

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 26, 2024

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
President Tinubu Appoints Nigeria’s Renowned Banker, Jim Ovia As Chairman Of Nigerian Education Loan Fund
Next article
I Am Not a Cultist, and I Don’t Sponsor Cultism — Baby Awka Dismisses Allegations from Netizens

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NNPC Ltd Says Cause of Tightness in Fuel Supply Resolved

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.