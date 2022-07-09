Tragic As Flood Sweeps Away Lexus SUV, 4 Occupants in Lagos

Advertisement

Perennial flood which occurred in Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos State, has reportedly swept a Lexus Jeep with four occupants on board.

Another jeep with three occupants on board was said to be trapped in the flood but they were able to escape from the jeep.

However, the wave of the flood has prevented them from being rescued to a safer place.

An eye witness, simply identified as James, who put a call across Vanguard said, “It’s happening presently in Oko-Oba, Agege where flood has swept a jeep and Lexus car.

“The car is trapped at a spot and its three occupants have managed to escape from the car but are still trapped in the flood due to the current of the flood.”

Meanwhile, most parts of Lagos are currently facing serious flood incidence.