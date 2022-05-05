Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A group under the auspices of APC Youth Progressive Forum have condemned in strong term against act of some unknown political thuggery who destroyed and vandalised All Progressive Congress APC billboards and some posters across major streets and round about in Bauchi metropolis.

Accordingly, the group called on the State Governor, Bala Mohammed to as a matter of urgency to address the increasing attacks on the opposition parties in the State, especially APC campaign properties.

Chairman of the Forum, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama made the claimed when he led his supporters member’s to the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ, Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to him said “The Delima and unfortunate incidence of the increasing attacks on the opposition parties billboards and posters particularly the All Progressive Congress APC in the State under the watch of the People Democratic Party PDP in Bauchi State and urgent need to call the things and their sponsors to order”

He disclosed that most of the billboards and posters destroyed and vandalised were campaign properties of Nura Manu Soro, who is vying for the position of gubernatorial aspirant in the State under the platform of the APC.

“We just weak up on Sallah day and discovered that all Manu Soro’s posters and billboards were completely broken dawn, while others were vandalised by unknown person’s”

He said “Nura Manu Soro like other bona-fide indigene of the State has every constitutional rights to contest whatever political sest ge may deem fit to run according to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, he streesed

The Chairman however, used the medium to call on the Commissioner of Police, Director of the State Security Services in the State and security agencies to ensure the arrest of those sponsors wjo are behind this ugly and unfortunate situation to serve as deterrent to others.

He, therefore, call on their supporters to calm dawn not to take laws on their hands, as all necessary legal action will be done on the matter.

Our Correspondent reports that some of the places were the billboards destroyed include; Emir Palace round-about, CBN round-about, Wunti round-about, Central market round-about, Gombe road respectively.