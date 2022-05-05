Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

It has been observed that fake news as well as rumor mongering have been described as instruments that are capable of fueling insecurity and disharmony in the society.

The traditional title holder of Iyan Dambam, in Dambam local government area of Bauchi state, Muhammad Zubairu stated this in an interview with our Corresspondent during this year’s Sallah durbar in Misau yesterday.

Zubairu who observed that social media as a platform that gives opportunity for people to express their views on issues, admonished the users to avoid using the platform for posting fake news in thier Social media handle considering the grave implications attached to it.

According to the Iyan Dambam, this years Sallah Durbar in Dambam is one of the best in Bauchi state.

He attributed the success of the event to the good leadership style of Emir of Misau and the Wazirin Dambam.

He appreciated the monarch for given them the mandate to run the affairs of the planning committee of the Sallah Durbar which he described as a well organized one.

The traditional title holder who thanked the Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Muhammad for giving support to Misau emirate and other Emirates in Bauchi, pledged their total support to his administration in order to move Bauchi state forward.

He therefore, called on the people of Dambam to be Obedient to their District head considering his good style of leadership.

The Iyan Dambam also stressed the need for the people of the area to be security conscious and vigilant.