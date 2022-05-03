Advertisement

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, primaries slated for later part of this month, a gubernatorial aspirant in Enugu State, Engr. Beloved Dan Anike has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for entrenching a peaceful ambience witnessed during the conduct of the three-man adhoc delegate congresses across 260 wards in the state.

This is even as the frontline guber aspirant Engr Beloved Dan Anike, has been described as an astute engineer, philanthropist and candidate for the masses.

While on a visit to encourage optimal participation of party members during the ward congresses at Umuenwene, Abakpa 1, Mbulujofo West and Mbiluiyiukwu wards, Engr. Beloved Dan Anike, expressed delight at the level of decorum, peace and adherence to party guidelines which characterized the conduct of the ward congresses.

According to Engr. Beloved Dan Anike, “Our amiable Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has apart from ensure peace in the state, he has also maintained peaceful disposition in the build up and processes of this three-man adhoc delegate congresses leading to the general elections”

“These are lasting legacies that no person can take for guaranteed because it is upon peace that security, economy, development and growth thrives”.

