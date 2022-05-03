Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has pledged to conduct free, fair and credible elections during the forthcoming general elections 2023 in the State.

Accordingly, he promised to provide a level playing ground to all other opposition political parties without any intimidation or harassment of their members and voters during the elections in the State.

Mohammed made the statement when he received the delegations of His Royal Highnesses, the Emir of Bauchi during a Sallah homage at the Government House, Tuesday in Bauchi. Noted that only free, fair and credible elections will lead to sustainable democracy.

According to the Governor, said “Despite our political differences my administration will ensure that elections exercise in the State is going to be conducted safely and free from any forms of humiliation, intimidation or harassment to any political member or voter.

“Only by ensuring a free, fair and credible elections during the forthcoming general elections in the county that will provide a sustainable democracy future for the county”, the governor said”,.

He said that the unity of the country is morethern everything, and without peace and unity there will no any meaningful development.

Earlier, in his speech, the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, thanked the Governor for his support to the Emirate Council and assured him of their continues loyalty for his administration in the State.

The Monarch then appealed to the Governor to extend his projects to other remaining communities to also benefitted from his administration.

Our correspondent reports that the Sallah homage visit was a long traditional history for over 100 years usually led by the Emir with his traditional council, District heads and other stakeholders to the Governor at Government House a day after Eid el Fitri Sallah.