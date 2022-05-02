Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has described the APC administration as a clueless party of deception and delusion which failed Nigeria and Nigerians.

Bala Mohammed was speaking today when he paid Sallah homage to his Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, HRH Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

According to Mohammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is supreme and has exhibited democratic tendencies which is globally acceptable in addition to deepening the Nigeria’s internal democracy.

He added that the PDP is proud of its National Working Committee which is solid and committed to ensuring unity in the Party is strengthened ahead of the forthcoming primaries and general election.

He added that all the presidential aspirants under the platform of the PDP are concerned about the situation of the country and the hardship caused by the negligence, poor leadership of the APC hence the need for Nigerians to come to vote for qualified leaders.

Mohammed used the medium to call on Nigerians to put aside tribalism, hatred and division, adding that the rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria is a collective responsibility.