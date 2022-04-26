Advertisement

The Police Command in Bauchi has arrested three notorious suspected armed robbers that specialized in interstate car snatching in Bauchi.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, in Bauchi.

He said that in the week under review, the Command had fought tirelessly in raising policing standards, which led to significant milestones in combatting crime and criminality.

He said that the command was committed to cracking down on criminals and the adequate use of intelligence gathering for continued maintenance of law and order, which had continued to yield positive results.

Wakil said that based on reliable intelligence, the Police was able to arrest suspected criminal syndicates notorious for interstate armed robbery and car snatching,

“On 1st April 2022 at about 0830hrs the high-profile criminals who had been terrorizing the FCT, Bauchi, Kano and Kaduna states were arrested among others.

“The following suspects were arrested in hotel rooms in Bauchi; Ado Musa ‘m’ 44yrs of Hema village, Biu, Borno State. (Ring Leader)

”Others were Mohammed Abdul-Aziz Sani ‘m’ 28yrs of No. 4 Faith Close, Mando, Kaduna. (a dismissed Cadet officer of 65 Regular Course, Nigeria Defense Academy (NDA) who joined the Nigerian Navy in 2017 and was dismissed in Nov. 2021).

“Mustapha Garba Yaro ‘m’ 28 yrs of Tanudu, Kofar Gadon Kaya, Kano, a dismissed cadet officer of the 65 Regular Course, NDA, Kaduna,” he said.

He said that findings revealed that on the same day of their arrest at about 0830hrs they had conspired among themselves to rob some innocent citizens within the Bauchi metropolis.

The police spokesman also said the Command arrested one Ukasha Abdulsalam ‘m’ aged 24yrs of Unguwar Doya Zaranda village of Toro LGA, Bauchi State,

“The suspect had impersonated a senior officer in the Nigerian Air Force to defraud innocent citizens in the state.

“Sometimes in year 2020 the suspect defrauded a prominent personality in Dass L.G.A under the guise of giving appointment/slot to his children and collected money from them.

“So also in Ganjuwa LGA, the suspect defrauded one Hussaini Kafi ‘m’ of Kafin-Madaki of the sum of N100,000 in the name of giving him appointment in the Nigerian Air Force,” he said.

SP Wakil said the suspect had earlier this month lured Miss Luci Ezekiel of GRA Bauchi, defrauded her of N280.000 for appointment/slot in the Nigerian Air Force.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes and revealed that he had networks spread across various states.

“Investigation is ongoing after which the suspects would be charged to court”, he said.

Wakil said exhibits recovered from the suspects included one service pistol, seven (7) loaded live ammunitions, one Jack Knife and one Army T-shirt and a first aid box

The spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda has since directed that the suspects be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.