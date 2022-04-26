Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has sworn-in one more Commissioner in the state in addition to the first twenty already sworn-in earlier.

The event, which held at the International Convention Centre in Awka the state’s capital also featured the swearing-in of three more Special Advisers.

The newly-sworn-in Commissioner and Special Advisers are Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa (sworn-in as Commissioner for Special Duties); Mr Bob-Manuel Udokwu (sworn-in as Special Adviser to the Governor on Leisure, Entertainment and Tourism); Dr Nelson Omenugha (sworn-in as Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment Programme); and Barrister Tobechukwu Nweke (sworn-in as Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters).

Addressing the new Exco members, Governor Soludo advised them to be diligent in the discharge of their duties as their appointments were as a result of their proven abilities and special qualities to deliver in their various assignments.

He reiterated that their appointment is a call to duty to build a livable and prosperous Anambra State.

He further urged them to work as a team to facilitate full actualisation of the purpose-driven agenda of his administration.

Recall that Governor Soludo had, on Tuesday last week, announced eight new more appointments.