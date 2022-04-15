Advertisement



*as another suspected PH-based alleged Ibeto agent brings rights suit,

to delay progress?

From Chuks Collins, Awka

A Portharcourt, Rivers State High Court has adjourned to May 11,2022

for the continuation of the suit seeking the enforcement of the

fundamental rights encroachment suit brought by an Nnewi, Anambra High

chief, Dr Cletus Ibeto against the Economic and Financial crimes

Commission(EFCC) over his invitation for ordinary interrogation and to

answer certain questions over his alleged defrauding of another

Anambra born High chief, Dr Daniel Chukwudozie(aka Dozzy) a very

distinguished business guru and industrialist, and the forging of

Rivers State documents relating to a property transaction.

The transaction involving about 20 hectares of land situate at

Portharcourt, Rivers State, at the consideration of above Four Billion

Naira(N4Bn), and documents of which were allegedly found to be forged

and a sham.

The EFCC had in the course of investigation over a petition by Dr

Chukwudozie(Dozzy) on the suspected fraud and to compel Dr Ibeto to

refund his hard earned money had invited him(Ibeto) for interrogation

and questioning. But in a twist Ibeto instead ran to court seeking the

enforcement of his fundamental rights.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday at Rivers State High

Court 4, presided over by Hon Justice D.G. Diepiri, another suspect

–Hon Prince Chioma Chinwo who was arrested and later released in the

course of the EFCC investigation also brought another suit seeking the

courts order for protection of his fundamental human rights from being

infringed upon.

Chinwo’s name was alleged to have came up as the go-between for Ibeto

and Lands office/documents for Ibeto, hence the interest of EFCC in

him.

It was also discovered that while the substantive suit is kept pending

over these ancillary suits, a monthly bank interest of about 200

Million Naira is pilling on the fund being paid by Dozzy to the bank

since 2017 and is in the excess of 6 Billion Naira to date.

More so, Dozzy had planned to develop the 20 hectares he was made to

believe Ibeto had and wanted to sell to him even above reigning market

price then, that he went and bought equipment and machinery needed to

start work and other necessary things on the site. These equipment are

worth billions and are decaying at an alarming rate due to lack of

use.

It was during his interrogation, that Ibeto claimed he was manhandled.

But nobody touched or detained him or held him at any point in time as

he was allowed to leave the EFCC HQ after 6 hours of discussion on the

grounds that he would bring his own documents to the EFCC to conclude

their investigations within 2 weeks.

Ibeto had asked the EFCC to give him 6 months to get the documents to

the land but the EFCC declined, saying that it doesn’t make sense that

it will take 6 months to produce documents to show that he owns the

land.

It was immediately Ibeto left EFCC Headquarters in Abuja, that he flew

to Port Harcourt and file a case of human rights abuse and also

seeking court order to stop the EFCC from investigating into the

matter of his issue with Dozzy