The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 8,564,512, as at 7am, Monday April 25.

The commission disclosed this in an CVR Update on quarter four, week two, released in Abuja on Monday night.

The commission also disclosed that 5,111,899 registrants had completed their registrations with 2,228,913 via online and 2,882,986 through physical registration.

According to the commission, the gender breakdown of the registrants that have completed their registration comprised 2,537,932 male and 2,573,967 female.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the released statistics also indicated that 3,534,837 of the figure are youths, while 43,153 are Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The update also revealed that as at the 7am of Monday, INEC had received 15,071,668 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), update of voter information record, etc.

It added that 7,957,756 of the applications were received from male and 7,113,912 from female, of which 4,120,254 of the applications were from students and 142,807 from PWDs.