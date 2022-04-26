Advertisement

Over 3,000 Ilaje residents of Eket and adjoining councils of Akwa Ibom State have been displaced following a clash between the Ilaje (Yoruba) and their Ibeno hosts.

The incident which occurred last Tuesday led to loss of life and destruction of houses, outboard engines, cars and other valuables belonging to the Ilaje,who are mostly fishermen.

00:08 / 01:54UnmuteSettingsFullscreenCopy video urlPlay / PauseMute / UnmuteReport a problemLanguageShareVidverto Player

The injured were admitted at the Emmanuel General hospital and various hospitals in Eket, it was learnt.

Our correspondent visited some spots where the victims were taking refuge.

It was observed that the victims, mostly women and children, were hanging around petrol stations, churches and uncompleted buildings in Eket and its environs.

One of the Yoruba leaders, Mr. Golden Ogungbemi, said, “There has not been any effort to reach us through relief materials. We want the government to set up a peace panel through which we can be rehabilitated. The federal government through the National Emergency Management Agency as well as the Akwa Ibom State government should please come to our rescue,” he said.