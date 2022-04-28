Advertisement



modern university hospital

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government is partnering with a UK based consortium firm HP Capital have signed a memoranda of understanding MoU to build 7500 students accommodation modern university state-owned teaching hospital to improve healthcare and education in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed, while signing the MoU at Banquet Hall Government House, Thursday in Bauchi, noted that establishment of the hospital will create limeless job opportunities for the State.

He said that “Today I’m highly fulfilled as a leader of a State of Bauchi with my cabinet council for making sure we provide solutions for lasting basis for healthcare and education sectors in Nigeria.

The governor, said “Despite hikcoup of challenges, but I most congratulated the HP management for having faith in Bauchi and Nigeria because of the huge capital outlet that they’re bringing into the State to develop our healthcare and education sectors”,.

He disclosed that the project will gulf over one billion US dollars as a take off of with 240 million dollars with limeless of job employment opportunities and means of engaging alot of people.

He said, “We’re opening off Bauchi to the global world and to make sure that at leas we provide opportunities not for our citizens within the State but everywhere in the country”,.

He however directed all the relevant stakeholders to give and accord the Capital HP with all the necessary support for the success of the project in the State.

Earlire, on his speech, the MD HP Capital consultant, Mr Vandishwar Kausal said that they have chosen Bauchi because of the Governor Bala Mohammed vision and mission and support towards healthcare sector in the State.

According to him, said HP Capital will build 250 bed university hospital which will be Affiliated with a UK University, “Means that the degree awarded will be thesame with those that are issued in the UK University to those standards. As well as the curriculum follows will be done as same time”.

Kausal, said “We’re going to build 2500 staff accommodation of international standards like wise students accommodation of 7500 units and convention centre of 20,000 to 30,000 seater which would have full facilities”,.

In addition to that, the will also going to look at possiblity of build regular hotel and 5 star hotel that will serve the state and entire north-east region and the country in general.

He thanked the Governor for signing the MoU and assured of timely completion of the project.