*storms Anambra with 52 medical officers

*targets 300,000 beneficiaries

From Chuks Collins, Awka

A non-governmental humanitarian organization under the aegis of Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo Foundation has kicked off its 2022 edition of its annual free medical outreach to citizens of Anambra State

The outreach which is in its twelfth edition under the sponsorship of a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Dozie Nwankwo representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Constituency has been in existence for nearly three decades.

According to Hon Nwankwo, the Foundation which he established years ago as a vehicle to give back to the society and to positively touch lives of the citizens, especially the less privileged.

He noted that he has been conscientiously holding the medical outreach for twenty years before the citizens of the area implored him to come and represent them at the national assembly seven years ago.

Nwankwo who was represented by Barrister Law Ugwunna, while performing the flag off assured the citizens that all health challenges would be attended to as virtually all are covered under the foundation’s medical programme.

While cutting the tape to declare the programme open, Ugwunna urged “everyone that is unable to see a doctor today to visit the next nearest location the next day. That previous editions of the outreach had focused on citizens from only three Council areas of Njikoka, Anaocha and Dunukofia. But that the current edition will cover seven Councils of Idemili North, Idemili South, Awka North, Awka South, Njikoka, Dunukofia and Anaocha that constitute Anambra Central Senatorial district.

No fewer than three hundred thousand beneficiaries yjat cut across genders, age, sex and social class were expected to benefit.

Hon Dozie Nwankwo is presently contesting for the Anambra Central senatorial seat under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The leader of the Medical team, Dr (Mrs) Gemma Henry-Ibeh expressed appreciation to Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo foundation for always remembering the constituents and making their healthcare a priority. the areas include eye treatment, surgeries and general health examination.

She therefore urged more rich citizens to emulate Nwankwo to improve the lot of their people in other areas of life.

Dr Henry-Ibeh disclosed that she drew the fifty-two medics from within Anambra, Imo, and Enugu states, and the programme would last for three weeks.