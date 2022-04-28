Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

A Federal lawmaker representing Ezza North/ Ishielu constituency, Hon Peter Ede, has said his chances of going back to House of Rep is above average.

Hon Ede stated this, Wednesday in Abakaliki having completed his screening under the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) platform.

He expressed his conviction in returning to the House of Rep, while noting that several of his achievements are out there for public scrutiny.

“My chances of going back to the house of representatives is above average, my scorecard is out in the public domain.

“People should judge candidates by their antecedents/ past records.” Ede said.

The former rep member said electorates should rate past records of political aspirants as a yard stick in ensuring that the right candidate(s) gets leadership posts.

“I am presenting myself for them to evaluate, and they should consider the credibility of a candidate and vote for him.”

In addition he said, “And for those that have not occupied any position in the past, they should be judged by their personality traits”.

He commended the PDP National Screening Committee for conducting a free and fair exercise, applauding its transparency and organisation.