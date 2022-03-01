Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The New Emir of Jama’are Alhaji Nuhu Ahmad Wabi has received his appointment letter as the 10th Emir of Jamaare, in Bauchi State.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed

appointed a Retired Permanent Secretary in State Government Alhaji Nuhu Ahmad Muhammad Wabi as the new Emir of Jama’are.

The Development makes Alhaji Nuhu Ahmad Wabi the tenth among rulers of the Fulani Kingdom.

Presenting the appointment letter at the Emir’s Palace, the Secretary to the State Government Barr. Ibrahim Muhammed Kashim said the appointment was based on merit and overall interest of the people.

While congratulating him for the appointment, the Governor charged the Emir to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs Abdurrazak Nuhu Zaki who was part of the entourage, expressed confidence with the ability of the Emir to deliver quality leadership that would take the emirate to greater hight.

Responding, the New Emir Alh. Ahmad Muhammad Wabi appreciated the Governor for considering him worthy among the seven candidates that applied for the position.

Nuhu Wabi pledged to establish harmonious working relationship with all the traditional institutions across the state.

He called on his subjects to extend the support and cooperation accorded to his father to enable him succeed

Our correspondent Observed that the appointment was generally accepted by people of the emirate as the government delegation was peacefully received by a mammoth crowd.