Ahmad SAKA ,Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has today Monday appointed Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi, one of the sons of the late Emir as the new Emir of Jama’are.

The appointment came several weeks after the death of his father

While announcing the appointment on Monday the Governor who was represented by the secretary to the State Government said said that the appointment of Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi followed “due and careful consideration of the names recommended by the Kingmakers of Jama’are Emirate Council”.

He said that the new Emir has the best role model in his late father, asking him to copy the exemplary leadership style and qualities he lived by just as he congratulated Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi on his appointment.

Nuhu Ahmed Wabi who was until elevation the Yarima (Crowned Prince ) of Jama’are is the eldest son of the late monarch who reigned for more than 52 years to become the longest-serving traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria.

The new Emir was the district head of Jama’are before he was appointed Emir.