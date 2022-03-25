Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Alamin Isah Ali, a 14-year-old son of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isah Ali Ibrahim Pantami who was allegedly kidnapped in Bauchi have been found in Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi State near checkpoint.

The Victim Alamin was a student of Junior Secondary School In Bauchi,

A source in the family told our correspondent that He was kidnapped shortly after closing from Islamiyya school. His captors whisked him way on a bike.

He is under the custody of his mother,he lives with his grand mother in Bauchi.

A family friends told our reporter that

Ali’s mother in a WhatsApp post to the PTA platform of the school confirmed the abduction of the boy.

She said The WhatsApp message which was posted at 10:29 pm on Thursday reads, “my son was kidnapped, please include him in your prayers.”

“We are just from there house his abductors abandoned him in Dambam near checkpoint

He is at home, we thank the Almighty Allah he regained his freedom “

“He was found at a checkpoint. Some brought him home. He is fine,” she said.

One of the Desciples of Pantami Imam.Hussein said the boy is at home.

Police Public Relations Officer Bauchi State Command SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the incident was not reported to the police, hence he is not aware of the incident.

He said that he contacted relevant DPOs within the Bauchi metropolis about the incident but was told that the matter was not reported to them.