By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The men and officers of the Anambra State Police Commandu have recovered gun, axe and other exhibits, as they arrested 13 suspected touts, thieves and other hoodlums indulging in other kinds of crime in different parts of the state.

This is in line with the marching order given to the cops by the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, to ensure immediate enforcement and implementation of the executive order recently signed and issued by the current Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, banning touting and other such criminalities in the state.

According to a statement issued the Command’s spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the suspects were arrested at different locations while carrying out their illegal acts; and were also paraded yesterday at the State Command’s Headquarters in Amawbia.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng has stated that the ongoing effort to rid Anambra State of all manner of crimes and criminality is yielding enviable results.

“The CP stated this today, Friday 25th March, 2022, following the successful arrest of thirteen suspects for various offences ranging from touting and illegal revenue collections, vandalism and other related violent crimes across the State.”

“Four of the suspects, namely: Emmanuel Igwe ‘M’, aged 20years, Chukwudi Obasi ‘M’, aged 38years, Izuchukwu Enemuwa ‘M’ aged 28years and Uchenna Benedict, ‘M’ aged 28 years were on 23/3/2022 arrested along the Headbridge, Onitsha while touting and collecting revenue illegally from motorists and other members of the public.

“Another suspect, one Chimezie Nwankwo ‘M’ Aged 34years of Ezimunya village, Umunya, was intercepted and arrested on 23rd March, 2022, along the airport road, Nteje.

“The police recovered from him: a Hiace bus, three hammers, two axes and a police belt with which he, alongside two others still at large, terrorize citizens and steal armored cables installed around the Anambra State Airport.

“Similarly, Ali Friday ‘M’ Aged 28yrs, of Dusogu Village, Awkuzu, Onuorah Chukwuemeka, ‘M’ Aged 21years, of Eziama village, Igbariam; Igboegbunam Chiemelie, ‘M’ Aged 20, of Amabor Village, Abba, Chinedu Chukwuobi ‘M’, Aged 45years of Imengu Village, Igbariam and Oforbuike Alegu, ‘M’ Aged 27years of Akpu Village, Abagana on 22/3/2022 were arrested for being in possession of vandalized armoured cables and a car battery.

“Finally, Chukwuemeka Anyanti ‘M’ 26years, Chijoke Anyanti ‘M’ 22years, Onyedika Anyanti ‘M’ 20years, all natives of Nkwelle Village, Oyi LGA of Anambra State were arrested on 24/3/2022 for being in possession of one locally fabricated single barrel pistol and two live cartridges.”

According to Ikenga, CP Echeng also reiterated his unwavering commitment and that of the command towards weeding out all criminal elements in the state.

While advising the law-abiding citizens of the State to remain vigilant, he further urged them to support the police to serve them well by furnishing them with accurate, prompt and necessary information that will help them in the discharge of their duty.

He further noted that the suspects are still being investigated, after which they would be charged to court for prosecution.