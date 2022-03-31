Advertisement

By: 247ureports – 31st March, 2022.

From: Mba Nnenna, Abakaliki.

The Congress of Boards and Commission has, on Wednesday, condemned in totality the recent judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja on the sacked Governor of Ebonyi state – Engr. Dave Umahi.

The Congress described it as ‘unconstitutional move’ by the opposition party, PDP, in Ebonyi State.

Earlier, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on its 8th March ruling on the matter, as filed by the PDP, ordered the Governor and his Deputy to vacate their seats.

In the ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept new nominations for the two positions from the PDP and to issue them with certificates of return for them to be sworn in as Governor and Deputy.

In a press release signed by the Chairman of the Ebonyi State Congress of Boards and Commissions, Hon Tony Abel, he said the plot was to cause breach of peace through inflammatory statements and utilisation of court processes.

The press release reads; “The Boards and Commissions are aware that the Governor of Ebonyi State was duly elected and sworn in on May 29, 2019 to serve a mandate of 4 years, expiring on May 29th, 2023.

“That the Governor of Ebonyi state has done Ebonyi people proud by making the state the fastest developing

state in the African history, and for turning Ebonyi state into a global village with an unprecedented infrastructural and human capacity development marks in all parts of the state.

“That the dysfunctional move by enemies of peace and development led by the opposition fans in PDP to remove the duly elected Governor unconstitutionally is totally unacceptable and shall be resisted by the people of Ebonyi state.”

It said; “We make particular reference to the sectional publications and unguarded utterances by the PDP to defect that a judgment of the Federal High Court that had been state connotes vocum in the governorship seat, in Ebonyi state.

“The state categorically declares that the boards and commission and indeed Ebonyi people are solidly behind the Governor and stands solidly with him in prayers and unwavering solidarity in appealing challenge in the decision of the federal high court of March 8, 2022.”

“That the boards and commission are aware that there is a subsisting judgment of a judge of competent jurisdiction that says that the Governor has not offended any law, constitution or any judicial authority of the supreme court in his defection to APC.

“That Ebonyi people are proudly APC, and shall continue to remain APC and are poised to do everything possible to mobilize forces to deliver APC come 2023, ” the Forum added.