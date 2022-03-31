Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police in Anambra has recorded another victory in its fight against illegal revenue collection and other forms of crime in the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu revealed this in Awka, the Anambra State capital through a statement issued to newsmen on the arrest of six suspects over Illegal revenue collection in different parts of the state, despite Governor Soludo’s state-wide ban on touting and illegal revenue collection.

According to him, the suspects include Andrew Chukwueze, aged nineteen years, who from Nkanu East, Enugu State; Emmanuel Charles, aged eighteen years, who hails from Umualoma in Orlu, Imo State; Chigozie Bernard, aged twenty years, who hails from Izza-west in Ebonyi state; Chibueze Nduife, aged thirty years, who hails from Ebonyi State; Nnamdi Anyigba, aged twenty-seven years, who hails from Enugu State; and Ebuka Ogidi age twenty-five years, who hails from Ebonyi State.

“They were arrested between twenty-third and twenty-six of march 2022 along Kara junction, Atani road and Obodokwu road while touting and collecting revenue illegally from motorists and other members of the public,” he added.

He said the operatives also recovered one Sub Machine Gun rifle, one magazine and four ammunition from a group of suspected robbers in Awka.

According to the him, the police operatives in a joint patrol with Vigilante group along ring-road Isiagu, Awka, sighted group of boys suspected to be armed robbers who took to their heels on sighting the police and abandoned a bag containing one Sub Machine Gun rifle, one Magazine and four live ammunition and efforts are already in place to arrest the fleeing suspects.

DSP Ikenga further said the state’s Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng reiterated that the state’s Police Command will continue to play its constitutional role of protection of lives and properties as well as maintenance of law and order; even as he assured that the Command will not fold her hands and allow some disgruntled elements to make life unbearable for the residents.

He also commended the Officers and Men of the Command for their perseverance and painstaking efforts to flush out all criminal elements in the State; noting that the suspects will be charged to court after due investigation.