SOUTHERN KADUNA PEOPLES UNION (SOKAPU).

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (Thursday, 31st March, 2022

2023: POLITICAL COMMITTEE

After the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of SOKAPU, which took place on 18th March, 2022 at the National Secretariat of the Union in Kaduna, the formation of a Political Committee of the Union was approved.

Sequel to this development, a wide consultation was made which led to a careful selection of members into the committee.

Below is a list of the committee members:

Prof. Andrew Nkom(Kaura) – Chairman Pa Pius Mallam(Zangon Kataf) – Member Amb. Bulus Lolo(Jaba) – Member Mr Auta Mamma Bussa(Chikun) – Member Mr Bulus Emishe (Kagarko) – Member Mr Nathaniel Hayab(Kachia) – Member Dr J.D. Thot(Jaba) – Member Arc. Ayuba Natsa(Jamma’a) – Member Mrs Hannatu Ugah(Sanga) – Member J.C. Kaduma (Kaura) – Member Engr. Usman Baba(Sanga) – Member Yakubu Yahaya Kuzamani(Kauru) – Member Comrade Rosi Elisha(Lere) – Member Ishaku Shekari(Zangon Kataf) – Member Esther Timothy Cookey(KD South) – Member Mr Ali Waziri (KD South) – Member Engr. Bawa Magaji(Kajuru) – Member Amb. Lolo Bulus(Jaba) – Member

20: Austin Peters(Zaria Axis) – Member

Mrs Hannatu Sunny (Lere) Mrs Juliana Joseph(Zangon Kataf) Dr Sale Pashi (Kaura) Mr Simon Reef Musa(Zangon Kataf) –

Secretary

The committee is to among others things:

Draw a Political Roadmap for Southern Kaduna ahead of 2023 and beyond.

Engage with critical political stakeholders and players to identify, champion and protect the interest of Southern Kaduna.

To explore areas of partnership with other political players within and outside the state for the purpose of fostering collaborative efforts and improving the democratic process.

Set up structures by way of organizing seminars, symposia, workshops and sensitization lectures to facilitate political awareness and voter education and Electoral participation in Southern Kaduna.

The Committee is free to co- opt new members, but in consultation with the President and approval by the CEC

All decisions reached should be communicated to the CEC, via the President of SOKAPU before any action is taken.

The Committee will be inaugurated in the SOKAPU National Secretariat, 1 Ghana Close, Barnawa, Kaduna, on Monday the 4th of April, 2022 by 10:00am prompt.

Signed: Luka Binniyat

SOKAPU Spokesman