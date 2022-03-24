Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has reiterated the Command’s resolve in ensuring improved welfare and condition of service for men and officers of the Force.

CP Echeng disclosed this on Wednesdayvat the Command’s Headquarters, Amawbia, when he announced the provision of a transit camp for officers in the state, located behind the Command’s Headquarters, and which he said would serve as a temporary accommodation for officers deployed from the Force headquarters and other places across the country, as part of efforts to compliment the Command’s operational strength.

According to a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Anambra Police Boss has also instructed the Medical Department of the Command to conduct free and regular medical checkup for officers of the Command.

This, he said, is in line with the avowed interest of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba in ensuring strong, healthy and psychologically-attuned Police officers.

While assuring sustenance of efforts towards maintaining improved service condition for officers and men of the Command, the CP also enjoined the cops to reciprocate the gesture by upping their service delivery and sustained rendering of selfless service to Ndi Anambra and the country at large.