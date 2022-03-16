Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

16 shops have been burnt to ashes in the fire inferno that occurrd at Muda Lawal Market in Bauchi metropolis .

Public Relations Officer of the Bauchi State Fire Service Muhammad T Bature confirmed the incident, He said incident happened today friday In the afternoon when we heard about the incident the state Director Fire Service mobilized our personnel to the scene we went with five Fire fighting trucks, including the one in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Fire fighting vehicle and we successfully quench the fire”

He said investigation is on to ascertain the damages or loss incurred by the incident .

Traders in the market alleged that Black marketers operating at Muda Lawal market Bauchi have caused the inferno which razed down shops and part of Jummaat Mosque near their vicinity In the market.

The fire incident lasted for over one and half hour, before men of the Fire Service quenched it.

Usman Bala a trader he said he was in front of the Mosque when the incident happened, the fire started in front of the shop of the black market dealers and escalated to other nearby shops we just saw a heavy black smoke on air and felt the heat of fire everywhere it lasted for an hour before personnel of the Fire Service moved to the scene.

He said that the fire destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

This is the second time within this year that fire inferno occurred in the market.