Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has been saddled with the responsibility of supervising the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention slated for Saturday, March 26 in Abuja in his capacity as head of the Technical Committee.

His Committee is to oversee the conduct of the exercise.

Governor Uzodinma is heading 34 other eminent party leaders also involved in monitoring and supervising the Convention.

In a letter addressed to Governor Uzodimma by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni who is also Governor of Yobe State, Uzodimma was informed that his Committee “is responsible for the smooth conduct of the Convention.”

The Imo State Governor was further informed that he was selected as the Chairman of the Committee based on his “track record of service and commitment to the party.”

The letter emphasised: “Your selection is in consideration of your track record of integrity and firm commitment towards the ideals and development of our great party.”

The Education Minister, Adamu Adamu serves as the Secretary of the Committee while other members include: the Governor of Nasarrawa State, Abdulahi Sule, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

Governor Uzodinma and his members of the Committee have since resumed duties at Abuja.