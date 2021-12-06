Advertisement

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Sunday have killed a lecturer, identified as Echobu Adah, who worked with the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.

Sources said that the lecturer was travelling in his car when he was shot by gunmen along the Otukpo-Enugu highway.

A local who did not want to be mentioned said that the gunmen suspected to be armed robbers were operating on the highway when he drove to the scene.

“Unknown to him, the lecturer was said to be travelling back to his station at Ugbokolo around 5:00 pm on Sunday when he ran into the robbery scene and was shot dead.”

The killing of the lecturer was said to have triggered a protest at Eke junction on the Otukpo-Enugu highway which caused gridlock on the road for hours.

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report and said that the deceased was shot dead by some suspected robbers.

“Yes, I just received the report, the deceased was in transit when he ran into the suspected robbers.

“But unknown to him that the people were suspected robbers, he alighted from his car and walked towards them, but the suspects felt he was daring them, and they shot him.

Nothing was removed from him,” Anene said.