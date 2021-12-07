Advertisement

… nabs 57 Other Criminal Suspects Including a Woman with Live Ammunition

By Gbenga Akingbule

Borno State Police Command has on Monday paraded a three hundred level Male Student of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who raped four minors in Maiduguri , the state capital.

27 year old Abubakar Alhaji Baba who studies Business Administration at UNIMAID had allegedly lured four little girls – two were 4 years old , then 6 and 7 year old and raped them in his Gwange home, 6 kilometers away from the University.

Baba said who however confessed to raping two of the girls requested the government to pardon him for the crime as a first time offender and blamed the incident on the devil.

” I didn’t know what came over me , the devil too over my mind and that was why I raped two girls in my neighbourhood and not four as claimed by the police . ” Baba said .

Commissioner of Police (CP) in Borno State, Abdu Umar while briefing journalists said no stone will be left unturned in prosecuting rape cases in the state stressing that all suspected rapists will face the full wrath of the law .

According to him ,” on the 4th of November, 2021 at about 1800hrs , one Abubakar ‘M’ 27 years old of Gwange Area lured four children ( girls) all of same address and forcefully had sexual intercourse with them ” CP Umar said.

Ths CP who revealed that Baba’s case is still undergoing investigation added that ” definitely this case will be charge to court for prosecution. “

Police Commissioner

The police also paraded three other suspected rapists . One of them is Bilyaminu alias Mallm Sale who lured a six year old girl into a Mosque in same Gwange ward of the Metropolis and raped her, while two young men, Mohammed Isa and Umar Mohammed gang – raped a young girl they met at the Gwange river bank .

Also , a 17 year old Abubakar raped a married woman who was on her way to sell cow milk in far away Debro town, Hawul Local Government Area of the State.

All the rape cases , according to the Police Commissioner, occurred between the months of October and November ” and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. “

Amongst the 58 criminal suspects paraded by the police is also a 25 year old lady who was arrested wilt 90 rounds of live ammunition in Askira Uba Local Government Areas of the State .

Anita was intercepted by the Police at a Motor park in Uba town after her lover , L/Cpl Aliyu Isa who was alleged to be a serving soldier with the Nigeria Army .

” One Anita ” F” of Wamdeo Village, Askira Uba Local Government Area was found in possession of ninety rounds of 7.62 km live ammunition at Uba Motor Park On 21/11/2021.

” Investigation revealed that the ammunitions was given to her (Anita) by one L/Cpl Aliyu Isa of the Nigeria Army attached to 115 task force battalion located at Askira Town of Askira -Uba LGA” Police CP umar said .

Othe suspects were said to have committed crimes ranging from Criminal Conspiracy and Theft, Drug Trafficking and abuse , Membership of unlawful assembly and having possession of dangerous weapons inciting disturbance/causing grievous hurt amongst others .