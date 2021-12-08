Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A 37-year old man has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) over alleged possession of 36,000 litres of suspected adulerated automotive gas oil (AGO) loaded in a tanker in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The Public Relations Officer, Edwin Okadigbo who disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement, said the suspect was nabbed by Operatives of the Anti-Vandalism Squad of the Command following a rip-off.

He said the State Commandant, Everestus Obiyo has directed the suspect be transferred to Command’s Investigation and Intelligence Department for diligent investigation and prosecution.

He said, “The Operatives of the Anti-Vandalism Squad of NSCDC Anambra State Command on December 7, 2021, at about 11:30hrs arrested one Abdulraman Ahmed, aged 37, of Rigasa Igebi LGA of Kaduna State in Ihiala, Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“The Command recovered approximately 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO loaded in a tanker with registration no: KNC 406 YD.

“The Anti Vandal team had been intimated of the activities of the syndicates who specializes in transporting the suspected adulterated products in and around the state.

“The team as a follow up to the tip off, apprehended the suspect in Ihiala transporting approximately thirty six thousand litres (36,000) of Adulerated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) .

“The State Commandant of NSCDC, *Comdt.Everestus Chimezie Obiyo reiterated his directive to the Anti-Vandalism team of the command to flush out vandals and those illegally transporting Petroleum Products in the state

“He said the war against oil bunkering requires the cooperation of the public in other to sustain the fight against illegal dealings and transportation of adulterated petroleum products in and around Anambra state.”