By Favour Goodness

Recover Nigeria Project (RNP) has given the governor elect, Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) six months into his administration to conduct local government area election in Anambra State.

The coordinator of RNP, Comrade Obi Ositadimma made this demand as part of his group charter of demands from the governor elect.

Obi said that his group is satisfied with the election that produce the APGA candidate Prof Soludo who according to him is the best among all the candidates that took part in guber polls.

He described the governor elect as one of Igbo first eleven noting that he saw his election victory coming as non of the other candidates can compare with him and that Prof Soludo is an all rounder.

“I am not a psycophant but Soludo is the best. I have seen his winning the governorship election as fulfilment of our aspiration to get local government election conducted in Anambra State after waiting for so many years.

“We give him six months to settle down in office and conduct the much awaited LG polls but we are not giving him ultimatum.

“We will not sing halleluyah until he started performing creditably well in office, we believe in him, he has the capacity to move Anambra State forward, he should know that the conduct of LG polls is strategic to his government.

“There are so many other people at the grassroot who are aspiring to become councillors and Local Government chairmen, he should not deny them the opportunity to actualize their aspirations too. What is good for Soludo is equally good for the potential chairmen and councillors.” Comrade Obi insisted.

He said as a matter of fact that there are many other people gifted like the governor elect at the council areas noting that the conduct of LG polls will give them the much needed opportunity to fly.

“We at Recover Nigeria Project will want the governor elect to start thinking of how he would tackle the issues around the extortion of tricycle operators (Keke riders) which gave rise to an increase in cultism in Awka, 80% of revenue collected from the operators go to the pockets of individuals.

“Because of the extortions and exploitative tendencies, cultists are engaged to enforce compliance. Four five young people are killed on daily basis in Awka, this is not acceptable.

“There is no standard in Awka, because the incumbent government is encouraging lawlessness, Prof Soludo should drastically move away from the ugly past. He must create confidence in the people to trust his government.

“Soludo should quickly work on the roads in the state many of which are in bad shape, he really has so much to do.

“There is urgent need to give reorientation of the people. Being in government is not an avenue to extort the people. I’m not sure he can fix the roads in four years,” he said.

Obi however commended the outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano for ensuring the completion of the Anambra State cargo and persenger airport which according to him is the highest point for Obiano’s administration.

He urged all the seventeen governorship candidates who lost to Prof Soludo not to embark on needless litigations, “Anambra people have spoken.

“Anyone going to appeal this election result is an enemy of the people.” he said.