By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state has expressed his readiness to welcome back lawmakers and other members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) who defected to other political parties during the electioneering campaign.

He said the party would not allow brief struggle for power put a permanent division between families and friends, urging them to come together to build a prosperous homeland for posterity.

Obiano stated this in an address to mark the resounding victory of the party in the just concluded Gubernatorial Election in the state.

He explained that the election outcome presented hope and new beginning for the state.

He said, “For the second time in the last four years, Ndi Anambra boldly chose to stand on the side of positive history. People who thought that 21/21 was a fluke have seen history repeat itself in a most memorable way. 19/21 is a massive repeat of history. The difference is just two!

“And so, against intimidating odds, we stood tall and reclaimed the dignity of our people. Ndi Anambra, we proved to be true sons and daughters of our fathers and mothers and lived out the full meaning of our motto: Light of the Nation!

“In pursuit of excellence, we placed merit above narrow interests. We choose a candidate whose pedigree announces itself. Prof Chukwuma Soludo has a name to protect. I have no doubt that he will not let you down.

“However, on a personal level, Ndi Anambra, you have made me proud. You have shown the world that when a determined people come together as one in pursuit of what is right and just, they bend the arc of justice in their favour.

“I must quickly warn, however, that the victory we celebrate today is not a winner-takes-it-all! The motto of our great party is onye aghana nwanne ya (be your brother and sister’s keeper).

“So, our arms are wide open to our brothers and sisters who fought this battle on other platforms to join APGA. As for those who allowed themselves to be lured away from our great party, our arms are wide open to you too. Please come home!

“The wound of political battles may be costly but it heals fast. We must not allow a brief struggle for power put a permanent division between families and friends. We must come together to build a prosperous homeland for ourselves and our children.

The governor praised President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the will of the people to prevail in the election, just as he thanked religious and traditional leaders as well as leaders of the various market associations, farmers’ cooperatives, the town unions and those in the Diaspora for playing active roles in the exercise.

“Without a doubt, you have demonstrated to the world that though we may fight with each other, the bond of brotherhood that holds us together is stronger than our disagreements!

“My gratitude also goes to the Nigerian Police, the Army, the Navy and all the security agencies for providing a watertight security to ensure a peaceful election.