By Favour Goodness

Nigerian union of local Government Employees Anambra state (NULGE), Anambra state has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his victory as the Governor-elect of the state in the just concluded governorship election.

The State President, Comrade Chikwelu Adigwe, in a statement on Thursday said the victory did not come to the Union as a surprise, saying it was a demonstration of the love the people of the state had for him.

He expressed confidence that Soludo’s influence would encourage workers’ productivity, adding that the Union was looking forward to a harmonious working relationship.

He said, “On behalf of the Anambra state (NULGE), We congratulate His Excellency Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo (Charlie Nwamgbafor), the Governor elect on your victory in the Gubernatorial elections.

“Indeed the people have spoken through their vote by giving you their mandate in a landslide victory. The circumstances surrounding your victory cum the challenges has shown that your mandate is divine.

“Your win was not a surprise to us, it has proven that the people love you . Now it’s your turn to love them back.

“We have full believe and confidence in you, and we know you will do amazingly as an elected Governor of our state. You have always dream of working for the people and now you have the opportunity to be with them.

“Your victory is of God! As a man with a humble beginning, we followed your career for years and you have impressed us with your clear vision and ability to get the job done against formidable opposition.

“We are confident that your influence will continue to encourage workers’ productivity as we look forward to a harmonious working relationship with you as you take the mantle of leadership.

“We have high expectations that you will be the Governor of all.”