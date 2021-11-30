Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



Women of Irunnebo Village, Enugwu Agidi community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state have demonstrated over the brutality meted on their son, Mr Anayo Nworah, which led to his death.



They demand justice for Late Anayo, who was allegedly brutally murdered on Nov. 11 by the youth squad formed by the newly inaugurated caretaker committee of the town led by Ebuka D. Onuorah, a notorious land grabber.

The irunnebo women have shown great bravery on Nov. 28 when they matched the streets of Enugwu agidi to demand for justice for their slain son as the men kept mum over the incident.



They chanted (eji mgba kugbuo nwanyi), went to Eke Enugwu Agidi to cry out to the great deity and then headed to the Igwes palace.

“Its so good to commend their heroic match, when some of my town’s men are keeping silent because they feel it’s not their concern at all or they are very afraid to speak out.



“They believed that to sit on the fence is better than speaking out, then we have the ones that will eventually speak but spew out some strange vomits you begin to weep for Enugwu Agidi.



“Some times because of shame or ‘aghugho’ they will try their best to polish the rough things that want to come out from their mouth but if you are wise enough you will grasp the motives behind their words and write ups.

“But one thing is very clear wether we like it or not every man must reap what he sowed, let me say this that whether you sow or not you must reap some thing.

“I say this for those that believe that they will be happy not sowing anything at all, but you must surely reap the seed of hunger and devastation because you refuse to sow something.



“We are living in the era of well to do and elderly people systematically sympatising with the goat that ate the yam but overlook the yam or even throw the yam away with, I hail irunnebo women for this great gesture , Ndi ana and the ancestors will never forget , God bless them,” a senior member of the community under condition of anonymity said.



Another member of the community who also spoke under condition of anonymity said the youth taskforce formed by Onuorah led caretaker committee on the faithful day bounced on the late Anayo and started beating him.

According to him, late Anayo offence was that he allegedly takes the new dreaded hard drug Methamphetamine also known as Mkpurummiri.

“Anayo trying to escape ran into a church, they went to the church and brought him out and continued beating. him. He ran the community deity stand, they pursued him to the place.



“The elders therein intervened and later told late Anayo to go home where he later died in his house,” he said.

He said Ebuka Onuorah, the President General of the town’s caretaker committee, was arrested, he bailed himself out and was again rearrested.



“This is the much I know. We have, never know peace since his regime started,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference recently, in Awka, the executives of Enugwu-Agidi Town Union told the sad story of the painful demise of a young lad who was mobbed to death by some Enugwu-Agidi youths because they saw him with Mkpulummiri.



The executives said the ill-fated lad lost his life because youths took laws into their hands and meted out jungle justice on him, adding his killers were currently on the run.



The ETU National Public Relations Officer Hon. Dumebi Onubuiyi, told journalists that the town union had embarked on peace missions across the community since it came into office few weeks ago, until the ugly incident of the death of a youth occurred in the community last week.



Onubuiyi, who addressed the media briefing, said when the current caretaker committee came into power they held an elaborate meeting where they communicated to the entire community that henceforth embargo has been placed on the use of hard drugs in Enugwu-Agidi and its environs.



He said the town union implored youths and any other individual taking hard drugs in the area to desist forthwith from such act because the town union has involved the appropriate authorities to have the menace under absolute control.



Onubuiyi said, “We heard of the sad event that took place of one Anayo Nwafor that was apprehended with illicit drug material; the one that they call Mkpulummili. The youths instead of consulting us, manhandled him and he eventually gave up the ghost.



“The boys that are involved are youths of the community. We are trying to lay our hands on them to hear from them. But since this sad event happened, they have not been seen anywhere. We have involved the police, the DSS and other security agencies in the matter.”