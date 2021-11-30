Advertisement



. PCRC honours her with title of Nnedioramma

By CHUKS EKE

The wife of the Inspector-General of Police and President of Police Officers Wives’ Association, POWA, Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, has donated empowerment tools to over 50 Police officers wives whose husbands died during the ENDSARS protest and others killed during various attacks by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

Some of the tools donated to the widows by Hajiya Alkali Baba, alongside the wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of the charity organization, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, CAFE, Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano and other high ranking Police officers wives in Awka, the State capital, included sewing machines, multipurpose grinding machines, industrial hair dryers, food stuff and even cash,

The IGP’S wife who was in Anambra State in continuation of her tour of States across Nigeria, aimed at promoting her POWA vision, which dwells on welfare and education of Police officer’ wives and children, noted that she had the pleasure to reach out to wives of Police officers who were affected during the nationwide protests.

She also made a donation to one of the community children’s homes in the State.

In her address before the empowerment, Hajiya Alkali Baba, said the visit was to rebuild relationship and boost morale of members of POWA in the State and those at the national level.

In her speech, Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu noted that the vision of IGP’s wife in empowering the widows was similar to her own vision of empowering the less privileged ones in the state, through her CAFE prograsmmes which she noted have cut across the length and breadth of the state with some beneficiaries getting new houses, other getting cash, while other got skill acquisition and take off capital.

Presenting the awards to her as Nnedioramma (a mother that is cherished by all), Distinguished Grand Citizen and Patroness of PCRC, Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, Onitsha Police Area Command, Sir Vic Agubisi (a.k.a Action Chairman), noted that the IGP’s wife has uplifted the status of police widows and motherless babies in various parts of the country.

Agubisi who is also the Deputy Chairman of PCRC, Zone 9, Umuahia, described her as a virtuous woman, woman of substance and woman of vision who is always bothered by the welfare of the downtrodden in the society and urged her to continue with her good works in that direction.

Flanked by other executive members of the PCRC, Agubisi declared: “any one who left her own family to reach out to other families is doing the will of God since according to him, the Bible says that it is better to give than to receive. I personally observed that some of the recipients shedded tears of joy as she was distributing the empowerment equipment”.