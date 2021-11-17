Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A governorship aspirant of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Rommy Okoli, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the just concluded Anambra state guber polls, Sen. Andy Uba will not achieve anything by embarking on litigations against the winner, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Okoli who endorsed the PDP candidate in the election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo said that the APC flag bearer’s plan to appeal the election result in court will only end in shame for him.

The APGA governorship aspirant made this observation in a congratulatary message to Soludo.

Okoli said Uba would not achieve anything by going to court over the outcome of the election and that Anambra people would hate him more by making such inglorious move .

“I congratulate the winner of the election, Anambra people have spoken in unison. This is time for restitution, reconciliation, reconstruction and rebuilding of Anambra state everyone will be proud of irrespective of political party affiliation.

“I call on all the governorship candidates and aspirants to support Soludo for the peace and progress of the state.

“There is so much work to be done and dragging the governor-elect to court by anyone will be a distraction and indeed counter productive.

“It is true that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) performed below expectations but their inefficiency affected all the candidates.

“Soludo is not responsible for any irregularities observed during the election and as such should not be held responsible.

“The election has come and gone and a winner emerged, it is incumbent on all the good people of Anambra state and friends of the state to rally round him,” Okoli said.